Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at OTHELLO Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ethel Barrymore Tehatre was the place to be yesterday, as Kenny Leon's new revival of Othello took its opening night bows. Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal go toe-to-toe in Broadway's latest production of Othello.

Check out what the critics had to say and watch highlights from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Jamie Lee Curtis, Danielle Brooks, Blair Underwood, Coleman Domingo, Al Roker, Liev Schreiber, Rosie Perez and many more!