Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at OTHELLO Opening Night

Othello is now running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
The Ethel Barrymore Tehatre was the place to be yesterday, as Kenny Leon's new revival of Othello took its opening night bows. Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal go toe-to-toe in Broadway's latest production of Othello.
Check out what the critics had to say and watch highlights from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Jamie Lee Curtis, Danielle Brooks, Blair Underwood, Coleman Domingo, Al Roker, Liev Schreiber, Rosie Perez and many more!
Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal are Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’. The cast also features Neal Bledsoe as ‘The Duke of Venice’, Julee Cerda as ‘Bianca’, Ezra Knight as ‘Montano’, Gene Gillette as ‘Gratiano’, Rob Heaps as ‘Lodovico’, ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Abiola Obatolu, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Sarah Thorn, and Greg Wood.