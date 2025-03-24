News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at OTHELLO Opening Night

Othello is now running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

By: Mar. 24, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



The Ethel Barrymore Tehatre was the place to be yesterday, as Kenny Leon's new revival of Othello took its opening night bows. Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal go toe-to-toe in Broadway's latest production of Othello.

Check out what the critics had to say and watch highlights from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Jamie Lee Curtis, Danielle Brooks, Blair Underwood, Coleman Domingo, Al Roker, Liev Schreiber, Rosie Perez and many more!

Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal are Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’.  The cast also features Neal Bledsoe as ‘The Duke of Venice’, Julee Cerda as ‘Bianca’, Ezra Knight as ‘Montano’, Gene Gillette as ‘Gratiano’, Rob Heaps as ‘Lodovico’, ensemble members William ConnellTy FanningBen GraneyAbiola ObatoluDaniel ReeceChristina SajousSarah Thorn, and Greg Wood.






Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Othello Sins Mug Othello Sins Mug
Buy a Othello Logo Magnet Othello Logo Magnet
Buy a Othello Logo Beanie Othello Logo Beanie
Buy a Othello Logo Pin Othello Logo Pin
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos