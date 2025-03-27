Video: Idina Menzel Sings in New Highlights from REDWOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Idina Menzel is back on Broadway in Redwood, the new musical that is now running at the Nederlander Theatre. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

In addition to Menzel, the cast of Redwood includes Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen) and Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX), with Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), John Hemphill (Dear Evan Hansen), Veronica Otim (& Juliet) and Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen).