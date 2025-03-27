Video: Eleri Ward Sings 'Procession of the Souls' From REINCARNATION BLUES Musical

The concert version of the new musical will take place on Monday, March 31 at Drom (85 Avenue A) in NYC.
Watch a new video of Eleri Ward performing "Procession of the Souls" from the new musical Reincarnation Blues, which is set to have a concert presentation on Monday. In the video, she is accompanied by composers Coyle Girelli and Ben Thornewill, who adapted the story from the cult-hit fantasy novel by Michael Poore.
The concert version will take place on Monday, March 31 at Drom (85 Avenue A) in NYC. It is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase here.
It will be produced by Josh Sobel of FutureHome (Appropriate, Gutenberg! The Musical!) with co-producer Michael Graf (The Roommate) and Executive Producer and General Manager Lisa Dozier Shacket of LDK Productions (Be More Chill, Cellino V. Barnes, Anthony Rapp's Without You).
With a book by award-winning playwright Laura Zlatos (Happily After Ever) and music & lyrics by indie-rock musicians Coyle Girelli and Ben Thornewill, Reincarnation Blues is a contemporary fantasy with a sweepingly melodic and electrifying score, featuring the mystical and comical tale of a soul who is reincarnated through 10,000 lifetimes to be with his one true love: Death herself.
Joining Ward – who was recently seen in Gatsby at A.R.T. – in the concert will be Girelli & Thornewill playing in the band, Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown Tour, Be More Chill), Jeff Taylor (music artist who has performed and recorded with Dave Matthews and Sara Bareilles) and more to be announced shortly.
