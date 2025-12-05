Video: Ne-Yo Takes His First Bow in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

Nearly a decade after he appeared as The Tin Man in “The Wiz Live!,” Ne-Yo took over the role of “Davis" in Alicia Keys' hit Broadway musical.
Ne-Yo officially made his Broadway debut last night in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Nearly a decade after he appeared as The Tin Man in NBC’s “The Wiz Live!,” the hit recording artist officially took over the role of “Davis" in Alicia Keys' hit Broadway musical. Watch a video of him taking his first bow in the production now!
The cast is currently led by Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, Tony Award winner for the role of Miss Liza Jane, Kecia Lewis, Yolanda Adams, and Lamont Walker II. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award ® nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.
The company features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Keenan D. Washington, Oscar Whitney Jr.