Video: Ne-Yo Takes His First Bow in HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

Ne-Yo officially made his Broadway debut last night in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Nearly a decade after he appeared as The Tin Man in NBC’s “The Wiz Live!,” the hit recording artist officially took over the role of “Davis" in Alicia Keys' hit Broadway musical. Watch a video of him taking his first bow in the production now!

The cast is currently led by Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, Tony Award winner for the role of Miss Liza Jane, Kecia Lewis, Yolanda Adams, and Lamont Walker II. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award ® nominee Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.