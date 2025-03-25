Video: Inside Opening Night of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music plays on at the Schoenfeld Theatre! Just last week, Buena Vista Social Club celebrated its opening night. With a book by Marco Ramirez, director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album.

"We feel like we created a new genre- something that is new and fresh. It's a musical, but it's a new kind of musical," Ramirez told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "We are very excited about that."



Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

"It's an entire dream and an entire history that we are bringing to this stage," added Leonardo Reyna, who plays Young Rubén. "Every night we are able to perform songs and tell stories that many people know and identify with... we defineltly do as well. So we feel at home."