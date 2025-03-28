Video: Inside Opening Night of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY with Sarah Snook

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Music Box Theatre, where the Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray celebrated its Broadway opening. Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook leads the new adaptation, which is written and directed by Kip Williams.



Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

"In the spirit of Oscar [Wilde], where he found fame first in America, where audiences really accepted him- in that way it's nice to bring this kind of show back to America and have him have a second wave," Snook told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "For young audiences to be able to discover the brilliant mind of Oscar Wilde is really exciting."