Video: First Look at Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby in THE GREAT GATSBY

You can now get a first look at Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, singing the Act 2 number “Past is Catching Up To Me”. McCartan recently took over the musical’s title role from Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, and now leads the cast alongside “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan. See the video here!

Approaching the 100th Anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal original novel on April 10, 2025, the musical has been celebrating the banner year in true Gatsby-like style – in addition to welcoming its new stars, the production broke two Broadway Theatre box office records, hosted a star-studded Centennial Gala event at the New York Public Library, and next week will launch the show’s international premiere in London’s West End.