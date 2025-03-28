News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: First Look at Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby in THE GREAT GATSBY

McCartan leads the cast alongside “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan.

By: Mar. 28, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, singing the Act 2 number “Past is Catching Up To Me”. McCartan recently took over the musical’s title role from Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, and now leads the cast alongside “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan. See the video here! 

Approaching the 100th Anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal original novel on April 10, 2025, the musical has been celebrating the banner year in true Gatsby-like style – in addition to welcoming its new stars, the production broke two Broadway Theatre box office records, hosted a star-studded Centennial Gala event at the New York Public Library, and next week will launch the show’s international premiere in London’s West End.

McCartan originated the role of JD in the cult-hit Heathers The Musical and its world premiere cast recording. He went on to star on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen.  Additional credits include Mac in Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theater Company), Tony in West Side Story (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Randy Newman’s Faust: The Concert (The Soraya), Brad in Kenny Ortega’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show on FOX, and Diggie in Disney’s “Liv and Maddie”. 
 






Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Great Gatsby New Money Bracelet The Great Gatsby New Money Bracelet
Buy a The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Enamel Pin The Great Gatsby Logo Enamel Pin
Buy a The Great Gatsby Old Sport Hat The Great Gatsby Old Sport Hat
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos