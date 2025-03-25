Video: How Geremy Jasper Created the Post-Apocalyptic World of O'DESSA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sadie Sink is back on Broadway this spring in John Proctor is the Villain, but fans need not travel all the way to the Booth. Theatre to watch the stage and screen star in action! Sink stars in O'Dessa, now streaming on Hulu.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love — but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

The man with the vision is Geremy Jasper, who both wrote and directed the film. "This movie was a true labor of love," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It was seven years of labor to birth this thing. It's very close to my heart. [O'Dessa] is a combination of all of the things that I love about music and art and film. I tried to collage them together into one 1hour and 50 minute experience."

Below, watch as Jasper chats more about the project and catch an extended look at the new film here.