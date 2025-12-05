Video: Inside the VFX Magic for WICKED: FOR GOOD with Visual Effects Supervisor Pablo Helman

Click Here for More on WICKED Film





In a new featurette for Wicked: For Good, visual effects supervisor Pablo Helman offers viewers a look into the VFX work on display in the newest film. Check out the video to see behind-the-scenes special effects shots from the film, including Cynthia Erivo's flying as Elphaba and the animation of the Ozian creatures.

The second half of the Wicked adaptation, Wicked: For Good, is now in theaters. Opening on November 21, the movie brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year.

Wicked: Part One film grossed $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $756 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. upon its release.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

