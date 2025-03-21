Video: Inside Opening Night of OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Whatever your dream is, dream it big, because you never know where following the sense of fun and following your ideas and creativity can get you... all the way to Broadway!"

Dreams indeed came true last night for Natasha Hodgson and the rest of the company of Operation Mincemeat, who just celebrated opening night of their acclaimed new musical at the Golden Theatre.

"When I first heard the true story of Operation Mincemeat, I remember listenting to it and thinking we'd been handed a gift by the universe," explained creator Felix Hagan on opening night. "This story is objectively on paper the funniest thing that has ever happened... and no one had made a musical of it! I could not believe our luck."

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.