Exclusive: Natalie Joy Johnson Is Letting the Audience Decide at the Green Room 42

Natalie Joy Johnson will play (and live stream) at the Green Room 42 on March 27, 2025.
Natalie Joy Johnson is bringing her own kind of March Madness to the Green Room 42 this week, but she's making it cabaret! The Broadway veteran is letting audiences vote on the setlist for her new show, which is already coming together in Natalie's Instagram stories.
"The audience will be voting live in the room that night as to what songs I will sing. We've been doing these shows for so many years that every now and again it's fun to switch it up. I had a fledgling of this idea last year, but I didn't actually let it come to life."
Natalie gives us an exclsuive sneak peek of the show in this video!
Johnson most recently appeared on Broadway in Lempicka. Other Broadway credits include Kinky Boots (‘Pat’) and Legally Blonde (‘Enid Hoopes’ - OBC). Other favorites include the first national tour of Legally Blonde (‘Paulette’), Southern Comfort (‘Cori’), and 2004’s Off-Broadway production of Bare: A Pop Opera (‘Nadia’). TV roles include “High Maintenance” (HBO) and “Difficult People” (Hulu). Natalie is an accomplished cabaret artist - selling out shows all over NYC, performing internationally, and creating two multi-year residencies at queer clubs in NYC. Her singles “Gorgine” and “Get Into It… Queen” (by Miss Natalie) are available wherever you stream music, and their videos can be found on YouTube.
Videos