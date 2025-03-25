Exclusive: Natalie Joy Johnson Is Letting the Audience Decide at the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Natalie Joy Johnson is bringing her own kind of March Madness to the Green Room 42 this week, but she's making it cabaret! The Broadway veteran is letting audiences vote on the setlist for her new show, which is already coming together in Natalie's Instagram stories.

"The audience will be voting live in the room that night as to what songs I will sing. We've been doing these shows for so many years that every now and again it's fun to switch it up. I had a fledgling of this idea last year, but I didn't actually let it come to life."

Natalie gives us an exclsuive sneak peek of the show in this video!