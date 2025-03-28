Video: Hannah Kevitt Is Manifesting Her Dreams in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, are thrilled to announce the latest episode of the “Survival Jobs”, featuring the radiant and rising Broadway star Hannah Kevitt! Currently understudying the role of Claire in the critically acclaimed new musical Maybe Happy Ending, Hannah joins the show to share the inside scoop on her whirlwind journey to Broadway and the power of believing in your path.

In this candid and inspiring conversation, Hannah opens up about her audition experience for Maybe Happy Ending, the emotional and professional significance of manifesting her dream opportunities, and what it was like stepping into the role of Claire for an entire week—opposite none other than superstar Darren Criss. She also reflects on her magical Broadway debut in Back to the Future and how that first big booking changed everything.

The episode wraps with an energetic game of word association and a heartfelt discussion about Hannah’s dream roles, making this episode a must for theater fans, aspiring performers, and anyone who believes in the magic of timing and tenacity. Tune in now and find out why Maybe Happy Ending might just be your new favorite show—and why Hannah Kevitt is one to watch! Tickets for Maybe Happy Ending are available at the Belasco Theatre box office or online here.

The episode opens with Jason and Samantha discussing the new trailer for the upcoming Final Destination sequel, Final Destination: Bloodlines which is already the second most watched horror trailer of all time, and the hit Netflix television show The Residence starring Uzo Aduba and created by Shonda Rhimes!