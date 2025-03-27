Video: Happy World Theatre Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Did you know that today is World Theatre Day? This special day, celebrated every March 27, was created in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute, with the purpose of promoting the art of theatre across the globe and raising awareness about the power of theatre to inspire change, foster understanding, and bring communities together.

Today, the magic of live performance is celebrated all over the world with plays, performances, workshops, and events that bring communities together and shine a light on everyone who helps make theatre happen—from writers and actors to backstage crews and directors.