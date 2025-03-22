Video: Let GYPSY Entertain You at Broadway Sessions

You can catch the cast of Gypsy onstage at the Majestic Theatre.
Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with cast members from Gypsy, now running on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.
Performers included: Natalie Wachen ("Loads of Love"), Tony d'Alelio, Jade Smith ("Kaleidoscope"), Sally Shaw ("Both Sides Now"), Aliah James ("Sal Tlay Ka Siti"), Jace Bently ("Music and Me"), Shanel Bailey ("One Day"), Majo Rivero ("When He Sees Me"), Jordan Wynn ("Reflection"), Marley Lianne Gomes ("Almost There").
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.
Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.