Video: Let GYPSY Entertain You at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with cast members from Gypsy, now running on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.

Performers included: Natalie Wachen ("Loads of Love"), Tony d'Alelio, Jade Smith ("Kaleidoscope"), Sally Shaw ("Both Sides Now"), Aliah James ("Sal Tlay Ka Siti"), Jace Bently ("Music and Me"), Shanel Bailey ("One Day"), Majo Rivero ("When He Sees Me"), Jordan Wynn ("Reflection"), Marley Lianne Gomes ("Almost There").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.