Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of TAKE THE LEAD

Take the Lead will begin performances Saturday, March 29.
Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere of Take the Lead at Paper Mill Playhouse. This new musical spotlights a dynamic fusion of ballroom and hip-hop in its music and choreography with a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now. Take the Lead is co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber and Maria Torres and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.
Set in the pulsating heart of New York City, Take the Lead is a joyful new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. This electrifying tale is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools.
"I've been a such a huge fan of musical theatre for so many years, and for this to be my debut has been the most incredible experience," said Adrienne Bailon-Houghton during a break from rehearsals. "I've actually gotten offers to do other things or join existing shows, but I always knew that I wanted to be a part of an original cast and go through the whole process to learn and see how it all comes together."
