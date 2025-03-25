Video: Come to the CABARET with New Stars Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What good is sitting alone in your room when you can be at the August Wilson Theatre Kit Kat Club instead? There's no better time than this spring, when two new stars step into the roles of 'Sally' and 'the Emcee'.

Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada will join the Broadway cast of Cabaret for a limited 16-week run starting on March 31.

"Getting to make my Broadway debut in my dream role is kind of crazy," Peck told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I love this show. I think it is genuinely one of they most cleverly and heartfelt constructed pieces of theatre, with each of the characters and what they go through, what they represent, their differences and similarities. It's a perfect show."

"I've alway wanted to be Sally. It's a been a dream role since I was a little girl," added Noblezada. "I'm just excited to get in the full getup and get the makeup and wig on! I want to start putting my bod on the stage and really inviting Sally into my space and into my bones."

The duo is the third pair to take over for these roles, which were originated in this revival by Tony nominees Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin, followed by Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho.