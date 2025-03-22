Video: Watch Sadie Sink Sing in O'DESSA Extended Look — Now Streaming on Hulu

Sadie Sink is getting ready to return to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, but fans need not wait until opening night to watch the stage and screen star in action! Sink stars in O'Dessa, now streaming on Hulu.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love — but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Written and directed by Geremy Jasper, O'Dessa also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall.

Watch a special sneak peek of Sink performing "Love Is All" in this video.