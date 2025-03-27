Video: Hailey Kilgore Performs 'Wait For Me II' in HADESTOWN on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at Tony Nominee Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice’ performing “Wait For Me II” in Hadestown on Broadway. See the footage here!

Hadestown is playing in its 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ and Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes.’