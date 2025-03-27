News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Hailey Kilgore Performs 'Wait For Me II' in HADESTOWN on Broadway

The cast currently features Carlos Valdes as 'Orpheus' and more.

By: Mar. 27, 2025
You can now get a first look at Tony Nominee Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice’ performing “Wait For Me II” in Hadestown on Broadway. See the footage here!

 Hadestown is playing in its 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ and Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes.’

 In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. Hadestown intertwines two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Set in a dark, industrialized underworld that feels part jazz club, part dystopian factory, the musical blends folk and jazz with poetic lyrics to explore themes of love, sacrifice, and the struggle between hope and despair. 






