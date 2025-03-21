Video: Natalie Venetia Belcon Is Hitting All the Right Notes in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Buena Vista Social Club is now running on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We have a special one for you this week. Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life. The music is iconic. The story is inspiring. This show is going to light up Broadway!
The star of the show, the incredible Natalie Venetia Belcon is here. She has been a star of Broadway classics like Avenue Q, Rent, and Once On This Island. She also was a staple on TV sitcoms we all grew up loving. After an already epic career, she is receiving rave reviews and a Lortel Award for her role as Omara. We talk about her journey, her return to Broadway, and the amazing road she took to get here!
