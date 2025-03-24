Video: Inside OTHELLO's Opening Night with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Shakespeare's Othello took its first official Broadway bow in the 21st century. The revival is helmed by Kenny Leon and features Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as the iconic nemeses.

"Shakespeare wrote [Othello] 400 years ago. It's an honor. You have to meet Shakespeare where he lives. He is the best writer... but that August Wilson fellow ain't so bad either," joked Washington on opening night. "It's always a challenge and a chance that you take when you approach this material."

"I've been humbled to for a year now be working on his words. To be in front of this crowd, with President Biden... and all of the extraordinary minds in that space was overwhelming," added Gyllenhaal. "I was just full of gratitude to be able to speak those words in front of minds like that is an experience that is a lifetime's worth."