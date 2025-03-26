Exclusive: Watch a Sneak Peek of Adam Gwon's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Previews are officially underway for Keen Company's world-premiere of All the World’s A Stage, the new musical by Adam Gwon. Under the direction of Jonathan Silverstein, the cast stars Eliza Pagelle, Jon-Michael Reese, Matt Rodin, and Elizabeth Stanley.

As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990’s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church and Ricky’s carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All The World’s Stage is a brand-new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.

"I’m overjoyed to work with this incredible cast, and tell this story, inspired by the teachers who changed my life," said Gwon. "This show is what I wish I’d had as a teenager, and what I discovered I need right now: a story about the courage to be seen, and the transformative power of seeing others in return. I’m grateful to Keen Company for assembling this team and giving us the chance to share it."