Exclusive: Annaleigh Ashford Breaks Down Her Journey From SWEENEY TODD to HAPPY FACE

Following her celebrated run as Mrs. Lovett in the 2023 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, Annaleigh Ashford took on a new challenge: portraying the true-life story of Melissa Moore, daughter of the serial killer known as “Happy Face” in the new series of the same name.

“It was a real delight and treat to go from playing a broad, physically comedic character that is one of the most iconic and famous roles in the American musical theater to something where I had a camera inches away from my face,” the Tony winner told BroadwayWorld during a recent junket interview.

Though the characters and mediums could not be more different, Ashford approached both projects the same way, starting with “the basics” such as character motivation and obstacles. “The medium really dictates the expression and the physicality of the character,” she explained.

Ashford also shared the importance of this story and how it stands out as a different kind of piece among the plethora of true crime content that already exists. “Melissa has a really unique voice because she has become an advocate, not only for the victims of crime but also for the families of the perpetrators of the crime…Our show has proven to be a really lovely outlier in this genre.”

The first two episodes of Happy Face are now streaming on Paramount+. Episode three premieres on Thursday, March 27.