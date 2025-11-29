All 3 JUST IN TIME Leads Will Be Played By Covers Today

Tonight's performance of Just in Time will be led by covers in all three primary roles, with Matthew Magnusson as Bobby Darin, Gabrielle Carrubba as Connie Francis, and Larkin Reilly as Sandra Dee.

Magnusson is stepping in for Jonathan Groff at tomorrow's performance, too, having made his debut in the role mid-show yesterday. Reilly was also in yesterday's show, but as Connie Francis.

A standby for a number of roles in the show, Magnusson was last seen on Broadway in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, and off-Broadway in Hound Dog.

Carrubba is fresh off her run as Shelley Parker in New York City Center's Bat Boy. She previously played Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, too.

Reilly was last seen on Broadway in Bad Cinderella, and also was in the Beetlejuice North American Tour production.