Video: Watch 'Never Fly Away' & More Songs From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING in Korea





Maybe Happy Ending in Korea has released new video footage of "Never Fly Away," the beloved firefly song from the hit musical. The production has also released a new look at "Goodbye My Room," "Driving," "The World Within My Room," and more.

The new video features Kim Jae-bum as Oliver and Jeon Mi-do and Choi Soo-jin as Claire. The 10th anniversary production of Maybe Happy Ending also faetures Ko Hoon-jeong as James.

Maybe Happy Ending celebrates the 10th anniversary since its premiere in South Korea with this new production in Seoul. The revival features a new set, lighting, costume and projection designs.

The musical was also developed into a Korean-language film adaptation in 2023 called "My Favorite Love Story," which was re-released in cinemas last month. Directed by Lee Won-Hoe, the movie stars South Korean actors Shin Joo-hyeop and Kang Hye-in, who starred in the 2018 stage production of Maybe Happy Ending in Seoul, as the lead characters Oliver and Claire. The cast also includes Yoo Jun-sang as James, Oliver’s former owner.