Photos & Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Begins Previews on Broadway

Last night, the company of Kimberly Belflower’s new play John Proctor Is the Villain, including 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink, were welcomed to Shubert Alley by fans after their first performance on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. John Proctor Is the Villain is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor with an official opening night set for Monday, April 14. See photos and video from the first preview here!



Sadie Sink stars as ‘Shelby Holcomb’ and is joined by Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Amalia Yoo as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Rounding out the cast as understudies will be Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

Five young women running on pop music, optimism, and fury, are about to shed light on some of the darkest secrets in their one stoplight town.