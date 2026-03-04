Spotlight on Plays: March 2026

The Spring 2026 season has officially begun, and with it, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zany comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in March 2026.

Plays on Broadway

Death of a Salesman

(Previews: 3/6/2026, Opening: 4/9/2026, Closing: 8/9/2026)



Arthur Miller’s DEATH OF A SALESMAN returns to Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf star in “the greatest American play” (Kenneth Tynan, The Observer) alongside Christopher Abbott, with Ben Ahlers. Directed by Joe Mantello.



Dog Day Afternoon

(Previews: 3/10/2026, Opening: 3/30/2026, Closing: 6/28/2026)



The legendary true crime story that captivated audiences in the acclaimed film is now a live, pulse-pounding Broadway event. Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man’s desperate act captivates the nation. Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal (“The Odyssey,” “The Bear”) and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” “The Bear”) ignite the stage with grit, heart, and humor. Witness the gut-wrenching twist as it unfolds, immersing you in the unfiltered chaos of a man—and a city—on the edge.



Giant

(Previews: 3/11/2026, Opening: 3/11/2026, Closing: 7/5/2026)



A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends... It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation. Inspired by real events, GIANT explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.



Becky Shaw

(Previews: 3/18/2026, Opening: 4/8/2026)



A Pulitzer Prize finalist and smash Off-Broadway hit, Becky Shaw is the latest comedy from Obie Award-winner Gina Gionfriddo (After Ashley, writer/producer of Law & Order). When Suzanna (Bergl, reprising the role she created in NY) decides to set her best friend Max up on a blind date with her husband's mysterious co-worker, Becky Shaw, she sets into motion a series of cataclysmic events forever changing all of their lives. Mixing sharp wit and humor with the taut suspense of a psychological thriller, Becky Shaw is a comedy of romantic errors that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats guessing what will happen next.



The Fear of 13

(Previews: 3/19/2026, Opening: 4/15/2026, Closing: 7/12/2026)



The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection. The play is written by Lindsey Ferrentino and based on the documentary of the same name.



Fallen Angels

(Previews: 3/27/2026, Opening: 4/19/2026, Closing: 6/7/2026)



Witty dialogue, glamour and madcap humor bubble out of control in Nöel Coward’s 1925 farce. We follow the story of Julia and Jane, two upper-class friends waiting for a shared secret to arrive at the front door. Can the virtues of married life stand firm against the lure of lost romance? This comedy of manners consists of three acts and a neverending supply of champagne.



Joe Turner's Come and Gone

(Previews: 3/30/2026, Opening: 4/25/2026, Closing: 7/12/2026)



Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steady Seth and the open-hearted Bertha Holly—a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife—and for the self he lost during seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.



The Balusters

(Previews: 3/31/2026, Opening: 4/21/2026, Closing: 5/24/2026)



The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.



Proof

(Previews: 3/31/2026, Opening: 4/16/2026)



Emmy Winner Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Golden Globe Winner Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”) make their long-awaited Broadway debuts in David Auburn’s Pulitzer and Tony Award winning PROOF. Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), this landmark revival returns to Broadway for the first time: reawakening a haunting story of brilliance, inheritance, and belief.



Plays Off-Broadway

Fear and Misery in the Third Reich

(Previews: 3/5/2026, Opening: 3/5/2026, Closing: 3/8/2026)



Fear and Misery in the Third Reich, one of Bertolt Brecht’s most essential and explicitly anti-Nazi works, is rarely produced in the United States. Structured as a series of 18 interconnected vignettes, the play depicts daily life in 1930s Germany as Hitler rises to power and ordinary citizens are gradually consumed by poverty, surveillance, violence, fear, and mutual distrust. Rather than focusing on the spectacle of dictatorship, Brecht exposes how authoritarianism takes root in homes, workplaces, and private relationships. At a moment when art was expected to soothe or distract, Brecht intentionally disrupted the theatrical form itself, rejecting passive empathy in favor of critical awareness. His work demands that audiences think, question, and take responsibility for their social position rather than simply feel. That kind of disruption, once aimed at resisting fascism in 1930s Germany, feels necessary again in an America where political theatre is being asked not just to reflect reality, but to challenge it.



Ulster American

(Previews: 3/6/2026, Opening: 3/15/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



On the evening before rehearsals begin for her new work, Ulster-born playwright Ruth Davenport (Geraldine Hughes) visits the home of English director Leigh Carver (Max Baker), along with Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jay Conway (Matthew Broderick) who has just arrived in London to star in the world premiere. What begins as a cordial gathering to discuss the upcoming production quickly descends into a brutal psychological brawl as egos, ideologies, and historical baggage collide. A theatrical hand grenade disguised as a drawing-room comedy, Ulster American explosively reveals some raw contradictions at the heart of modern storytelling and political posturing.



Tru

(Previews: 3/6/2026, Opening: 3/19/2026, Closing: 4/12/2026)



Adapted from Capote's own words, Tru takes place in 1975 in his New York apartment during the writer's final days. Having recognized thinly veiled versions of themselves, Manhattan socialites, including Babe Paley and Slim Keith, have turned their backs on the man they once considered a close confidant after an excerpt from Capote's infamous unfinished roman à clef, Answered Prayers, has been published in Esquire. Alone and lonely, Capote soothes himself with pills, vodka, marijuana, and chocolate truffles, all the while musing about his checkered life and career.



Trash

(Previews: 3/7/2026, Opening: 3/13/2026, Closing: 3/28/2026)



Tim and Jake are Deaf roommates sharing an apartment in the city—but not much else. They’re polar opposites, each with very different views on what it means to be Deaf in a hearing world. When it comes to taking out the trash, they spiral into a comic and insightful examination of their personal garbage and their perceptions of each other’s lives. Performed almost exclusively in ASL (American Sign Language), Trash employs surprising theatrical devices that allow all audiences to understand the play (and each other) in profoundly new ways.



Jesa

(Previews: 3/10/2026, Opening: 3/20/2026, Closing: 4/5/2026)



JESA by Jeena Yi, directed by Mei Ann Teo, is a riotous and heart-wrenching new play that explodes the idea of the “perfect family gathering.” When four estranged Korean American sisters reunite in Orange County to perform their father’s Jesa—a traditional ritual honoring the dead—old wounds erupt, secrets surface, and ghosts (literal and emotional) refuse to stay buried. With razor-sharp dialogue, explosive humor, and unexpected tenderness, JESA asks how we honor our ancestors when we can barely stand each other. Come for the sibling brawls and burning shrimp, stay for the aching truth of what binds us.



Public Charge

(Previews: 3/12/2026, Opening: 3/25/2026, Closing: 4/5/2026)



In 1982, seven-year-old Julissa immigrates to the U.S from the Dominican Republic. In 2009, she leaves her successful practice at a Wall Street law firm to supervise Caribbean and Central American Affairs for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. PUBLIC CHARGE chronicles the challenging education of a twenty-first century American diplomat as she works with scores of other dedicated public servants to deploy humanitarian aid to an earthquake-ravaged Haiti, navigate the roiling politics of immigration, confront the reality of international espionage, and free a wrongly imprisoned American from a Cuban prison. This bracing world premiere by former United States Ambassador Julissa Reynoso and award-winning playwright Michael J. Chepiga is, at its core, about a group of Americans who believe, sometimes against all appearances to the contrary, that their government might actually be a force for good upon the frighteningly chaotic world stage.



Antigone in Analysis

(Previews: 3/20/2026, Opening: 3/23/2026, Closing: 4/5/2026)



This contemporary makeover of Antigone reimagines the classical Greek myth with a metaphysical twist: a salon of great thinkers from across time conjures Sophocles' play, putting Jocasta on the throne to square off with Antigone. Their meddling erupts in a mother-daughter throwdown that interrogates patriarchal storytelling through a feminist lens. And there is no battle more fiercely fought than that between a daughter and her mother.



The Adding Machine

(Previews: 3/24/2026, Opening: 4/14/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



Mr. Zero is just another cog. He can’t fulfill his own needs, much less those of his wife Mrs. Zero, or his workwife Daisy. But when his boss replaces him with a machine, Mr. Zero is forced on a journey to engineer his own fate. This wild satire is as scarily current as when it was written 100 years ago.



Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet

(Previews: 3/25/2026, Opening: 3/25/2026, Closing: 4/4/2026)



In this brilliant, funny, and moving adaptation, Peruvian director Chela De Ferrari intertwines the text of Shakespeare’s Hamlet with the lived experiences of a young ensemble of eight actors with Down syndrome. With wry humor, playful energy, pop music, and pointed critique, the performers confront the play’s timeless themes—grief, revenge, and existence—with striking honesty and insight. Drawing resonant parallels between Shakespeare’s Denmark and our contemporary world, they offer a vision of a more just and joyful imagined future. Hailed internationally and presented in 11 countries, Teatro la Plaza returns to New York City as part of TFANA’s ’26 season following an appearance at Lincoln Center’s Big Umbrella Festival.



The Pushover

(Previews: 4/3/2026, Opening: 4/6/2026, Closing: 4/26/2026)



THE PUSHOVER is a play about three bad-ass women who collide and collude at a spa in New Mexico, and a bare-bones Asian restaurant in Queens. Dangerous and hungry, their weapons and their passions bleed into each other. They speak the language of the outcast, rough and sexual, and fight to survive, and to love.



The Approach

(Previews: 4/3/2026, Opening: 4/12/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



Listen carefully… Three women. Three conversations. As the details of what they share begin to diverge, we realize that a subtle game of survival is being played. Both psychological puzzle and quietly devastating tragedy, Mark O'Rowe's The Approach explores the inner lives of Anna, Cora and Denise as they desperately try to make sense of their world.



Miracle On South Division Street

(Previews: 4/14/2026, Opening: 4/14/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



According to family legend there was a miracle on South Division Street when sixty years ago the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared in the Nowaks barbershop. Ever since, the family grew up thinking they were special. But now, Clara Nowak and her children will have their faith shaken when a deathbed confession threatens to change everything. Florida Rep is pleased to bring you this brand-new, eartfelt, and hilarious family comedy from the author of Greetings!



The Receptionist

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 5/7/2026)



Beverly is a top receptionist who holds both the office schedules and herco-workers’ lives together. But when an unexpected visit from Mr. Dart of the central office occurs, Beverly is left wondering just what sort of company she works for and what her role really is. THE RECEPTIONIST is a darkly comic exploration of a seemingly mundane office that exposes the real truth behind those quarterly financial reports. Directed by Emma Schwartz. Union County Performing Arts Center.



Kenrex

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 4/26/2026, Closing: 6/27/2026)



July 10th, 1981, Missouri. Smalltown bully, Ken Rex McElroy rules Skidmore with an iron fist. His ten year reign of terror has involved theft, intimidation, assault, abduction and attempted murder but, thanks to his slippery defence attorney and the rusty cogs of the American justice system, Ken has never spent a night behind bars. But, when Ken shoots pillar of the community, greengrocer Bo Bowenkamp and leaves him for dead, the good folk of Skidmore decide that enough is enough. If the courts won’t bring Ken to heel, they will.



Trouble, Struggle, Bubble and Squeak

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 4/15/2026, Closing: 5/3/2026)



Award-winning theater maker and “Fringe legend” (Time Out), Victoria Melody joined a historical re-enactment society… because we all deal with divorce differently! Spending weekends as a Musketeer trying to get her head straight, she uncovered the story of 17th-century radicals called The Diggers and everything changed. What started as a personal search for happiness turned into a quest to find the Diggers of today, but she didn’t expect to find them right on her doorstep. Blending storytelling and stand-up, past and present collide in this tale of hijinks and resistance celebrating the ordinary people still shaping history.



Hamlet

(Previews: 4/19/2026, Opening: 4/19/2026, Closing: 5/17/2026)



William Shakespeare’s Hamlet tells the story of the young prince of Denmark, who discovers that his father has been murdered by his uncle. His uncle has married Hamlet’s mother, and claimed the throne. Betrayed by those he trusts, Hamlet finds himself alone in the shadowy world, and with time running out, he determines to find out the truth.



You & Me

(Previews: 4/22/2026, Opening: 4/26/2026, Closing: 5/9/2026)



You & Me tells the story of a small community in upstate New York one year after a shooting at a local university shattered the town. Ms. Buishas plays Chloe Prescott, whose sister Delilah Prescott (Ms. Buishas in flashbacks) was responsible for the shooting. Ms. Keaton plays Mackenzie Boyd, Delilah's girlfriend and Chloe's unrequited love.



Movies TV Mayhem

(Previews: 4/23/2026, Opening: 4/23/2026, Closing: 5/9/2026)



MOVIES TV MAYHEM is a must-see for anyone fascinated by the strange, hilarious, and often messy reality behind the glitz and glamor of movies and television. Whether you're an industry insider or simply a fan, this play promises an evening of laughter, surprise, and insight into the wild world of entertainment. This dark comedic, ironic, and wonderfully weird stage play inspired by the four decades of experience of renowned production designer Dean Taucher. Drawing on his extensive work behind-the-scenes on major films and television series, Dean delivers a no-holds- barred look at the idiosyncratic personalities and chaotic situations he encountered throughout his career. The play is as much an homage to the entertainment industry as it is an irreverent critique, filled with biting humor, unexpected twists, and unforgettable characters.



The Emporium

(Previews: 5/5/2026, Opening: 5/5/2026, Closing: 6/21/2026)



More than 75 years in the making, an unfinished work by one of America’s greatest dramatists takes the New York stage at last. The Emporium unveils Thornton Wilder’s final play, brought to life through playwright Kirk Lynn’s masterful completion. As a young man journeys through the city and beyond, he encounters a world of wonder, meaning, and the elusive truths of life itself. Wilder’s long-unseen masterpiece is finally ready to be discovered, offering a rare chance to experience a new work from a legendary voice.



This Is Not About Me

(Previews: 5/13/2026, Opening: 5/13/2026, Closing: 6/7/2026)



A spiraling playwright dramatizes the secrets of her broken relationship, but as passion blurs into obsession she loses her grip on the narrative. Should she let truth get in the way of a good story? In this tender will-they-won’t-they, we are catapulted through a decade of Eli and Grace’s relationship. As they spin in each other's orbit, we unravel how much they mean to each other and why it fell apart. Meticulously hand crafted by multi-disciplinary artists, this "beautifully conceived and brilliantly performed" (British Theatre Guide) non-linear love story is a metatheatrical rollercoaster through heartbreak and hyperreality. Catch the 5 star, kaleidoscopic cult-hit for their Stateside debut.



David Copperfield

(Previews: 5/29/2026, Opening: 5/29/2026, Closing: 6/28/2026)



Fresh from its sell-out premiere run in London, Guildford Shakespeare Company's "unmissable" adaptation of Charles Dickens' "favorite child," David Copperfield is the whirlwind tale of a young man’s life from humble beginnings to literary renown: a journey of romance and adventure filled with lovable rogues, wily scoundrels, and benevolent patrons. From the creative team behind last year's internationally acclaimed Pride & Prejudice ("A feast of theatricality," New York Stage Review) comes their latest adaptation of another cherished classic novel. Three actors embody over 20 larger-than-life characters with "delightful dollops of mischief and inventive comic eccentricity" (The Guardian) in an enchanting romp where "ensemble playing doesn’t come much sharper than this" (The Times).