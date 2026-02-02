Full Cast Announced for DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway

Dog Day Afternoon, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Motherf***er with the Hat), has found its cast! The play is directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold (King Charles III) and inspired by the actual events that captivated audiences in the Oscar®-winning motion picture.

Joining the previously announced Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal (“The Bear,” “The Walking Dead”) and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, “The Bear”), Drama Desk Award nominee John Ortiz (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train), three-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day) and SAG Award nominee Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) are Michael Kostroff (“The Wire”), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Brian D. Coats (Jitney), Drama Desk Award Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Alex J. Gould (Broadway Debut), Danny Johnson (All The Way), Drama Desk Award nominee Paola Lázaro (To The Bone, “The Walking Dead”), Dom Martello (Broadway Debut), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Broadway Debut), Michael Puzzo (Broadway Debut), Christopher Sears (Cult of Love), Michael Shayan (“The Book of Queer”), Jeff Still (Job), Andrea Syglowski (Queens) and Carmen Zilles (Deep Blue Sound).

Dog Day Afternoon will feature scenic design by Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by Tony Award nominee Brenda Abbandandolo (Good Night, and Good Luck), lighting design by Tony Award Nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders), hair design by Leah J. Loukas (Good Night, and Good Luck) and dialect coaching by Kate Wilson (Oedipus) and casting by The Telsey Office. Barclay Stiff will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Dog Day Afternoon begins performances on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and officially opens Monday, March 30, 2026 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) for a strictly limited engagement.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.