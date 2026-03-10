Hot West End Tickets: DEATH NOTE, ROMEO & JULIET and More

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting March 10th, 2026.

Death Note

This summer, a new world premiere production of Death Note: The Musical will come to the Barbican Theatre for 50 performances only. Performances will run Thursday 30 July - Saturday 12 September 2026.

Death Note: The Musical is a musical based on the Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The musical had its world premiere on April 6, 2015, at the Nissay Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, with a Korean production opening the following July, running through August, at the Opera House of Seongnam Arts Center in Seoul.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Both Parts

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is packed with "thrilling theatricality and pulse-pounding storytelling" (The Hollywood Reporter). It will leave you “audibly wowed, cheering and gasping” (The Telegraph), as “visions of pure enchantment send shivers down your spine” (Rolling Stone). “It is out of this world, it’s magic, it’s a hit” (The Times).

Romeo & Juliet

In Verona, in the height of summer, two young people meet at a party. The rest is tragedy.

Starring Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) as Juliet and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Hamnet) as Romeo in their West End debuts. Robert Icke (Oedipus) directs Shakespeare’s electrifying and timeless tragic tale of love and innocence, Romeo & Juliet, at the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited and unmissable season.

The Hunger Games: On Stage

Based on the original Hunger Games story, this gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope. Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) and Director Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), will bring this powerful story to life on stage, using extraordinary stunts and illusions in an epic, unforgettable, theatrical experience.

