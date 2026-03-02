Photos: The Cast of MTC's THE BALUSTERS Meet the Press
The cast is led by Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, and more.
The cast of the upcoming Broadway production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters recently met the press. Check out photos below! Performances will begin Tuesday, March 31 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
The cast of The Balusters will feature Drama Desk Award winner Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell; Emmy Award nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan; Drama Desk Award nominee Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman; Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall; and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson, with newly announced cast members including Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons; Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario; Michael Esper as Alan Kirby; Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay; and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han.
The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.
Margaret Colin, Kayli Carter, Carl Clemons- Hopkins, Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, Marylouise Burke, Ricardo S. Chavira, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Jeena Yi and Michael Esper
Director Kenny Leon, Margaret Colin, Kayli Carter, Carl Clemons- Hopkins, Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, Marylouise Burke, Ricardo S. Chavira, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Jeena Yi, Michael Esper and Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire
