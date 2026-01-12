Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in DOG DAY AFTERNOON

You can now get a first look at Dog Day Afternoon, starring Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold.

Dog Day Afternoon begins performances on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and officially opens Monday, March 30, 2026 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited engagement.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

Photo credit: Yelena Yemchuck

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal