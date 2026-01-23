Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

The Olivier Award-winning smash hit play Giant, written by Mark Rosenblatt, is coming to Broadway. Starring two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner, and featuring design by Bob Crowley, Giant will begin Broadway performances on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The official opening night will be Monday, March 23, 2026 at the Music Box Theatre. The venue was most recently home to Art, which played its final performance on December 21, 2025.

Joining Lithgow in the Broadway cast will be Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, and two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, reprising their roles from the UK production and all making their Broadway debuts.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

