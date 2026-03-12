John Cameron Mitchell & My Chemical Romance Working on 'Secret' Theatre Project

John Cameron Mitchell says he is working on a "secret" musical project with My Chemical Romance. While appearing on Bob the Drag Queen's Only Child podcast, the Oh, Mary! star revealed that a "project for theatre" is in the works with the iconic rock band.

"It's a little secret, it's not announced yet," Mitchell shared. "That's all you're getting. And you know, we still gotta sign stuff but they're great people."

Any further information is currently being kept under wraps.

Mitchell also discussed other Hedwig & the Angry Inch casting possibilities, revealing that the role was offered to Patti LuPone, Maya Rudolph, and Meryl Streep, who responded with an email.

"John, Hedwig is a Hamlet in heels – but my knees aren't up to it," the email read.

While Rudolph was just announced to be replacing Mitchell in Oh, Mary this spring, but Mitchell thinks she "could have been interesting as Hedwig."

Mitchell, the Tony and Obie Award-winning actor, writer, and director, can be seen in Oh, Mary! as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for performances through Sunday, April 26. He created Hedwig and the Angry Inch with Stephen Trask (music and lyrics) back in 1998. After opening the Off-Broadway production, he went on to star in the film adaptation. Mitchell then returned to the role in 2015 to star in the Broadway production.

Following the success of their independently released debut album and major label breakout sophomore album that has been certified 3x Platinum, My Chemical Romance skyrocketed into the mainstream with their 2006 album The Black Parade, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Rock Albums and U.S. Top Tastemaker Albums charts. Its leading single, “Welcome To The Black Parade,” has been certified 5x Platinum, while the album itself has earned 4x Platinum status.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas