True Crime Thriller KENREX Will Make its American Debut This Spring

The American premiere of KENREX, the critically acclaimed thriller by Olivier Award nominee Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian, based on a true story, will take place this Spring at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, performed by Holden and directed by Stambollouian, with an original score performed live by John Patrick Elliott. Performances for the limited 11-week run will commence Wednesday, April 15, with opening night set for Sunday, April 26.

Tickets will be available to Lortel Members beginning today, Tuesday, January 27 at 10 AM ET. Lortel Members will also have exclusive access to a reserved selection of seats at every performance. Memberships can be purchased online HERE.

Tickets are available Thursday, January 29 at 10 AM ET exclusively on TodayTix by visiting TodayTix.com or downloading the TodayTix app. General tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 30 at 10 AM ET.

Direct from three acclaimed, sold-out runs across London – at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, Sheffield Theatre, and, most recently, The Other Palace – KENREX is the blistering true-crime thriller about the thin line between justice served and justice taken. Jack Holden delivers “an astonishing performance” (The Guardian), slipping in and out of 35 characters, all set against a high-octane, searing score.

“As much as UK audiences have responded to this play, at its core this is a deeply American story,” said Jack Holden and Ed Stambollouian. “We are thrilled for this chance to present it to American audiences.”

KENREX includes set and costume design by Anisha Fields, lighting and video design by Joshua Pharo, sound design by Giles Thomas, with movement direction by Sarah Golding.

KENREX Music from the Play, an album by John Patrick Elliott via Carbon Moon Records, is now available to stream. Experience to the album here.