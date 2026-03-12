Nicole Scherzinger Reunites with The Pussycat Dolls for 2026 Global Tour

Pop supergroup The Pussycat Dolls, featuring Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, will officially return to the global stage with their highly anticipated 2026 North America, Europe and U.K. Tour, PCD FOREVER.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 53-date run will see the group perform their chart-topping hits across major cities beginning this June. The upcoming 2026 run reunites Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts and marks their biggest international run in years, following Scherzinger's stint and Tony Award win for Sunset Boulevard. Lil’ Kim and Mya will join as special guests in North America and Lil’ Kim will be featured in the U.K. and Europe.

The tour marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album ‘PCD,’ with record-breaking singles such as recently certified 5x platinum “Buttons,” which surpassed one billion views on YouTube this past December, recently certified 5x platinum “Don’t Cha,” and recently certified 3x platinum “Stickwitu.” The tour also includes a special headlining performance at WeHo Pride’s OUTLOUD Music Festival.

"Club Song" is the first new recording from the Pussycat Dolls since 2019's "React." It is produced by Mike Sabath (RAYE, Jade) and written by Nicole Scherzinger with Sabath, Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa) and Solly (Teddy Swims). Listen to it below.

In anticipation of their global reunion tour, The Pussycat Dolls’ multiplatinum classic albums PCD and Doll Domination will be reissued on May 8th, 2026. Fans can preorder now HERE. Both albums will be available across multiple formats, with Doll Domination releasing for the first time on 2LP black vinyl, alongside the special digital expanded edition, PCD Forever.

To participate in the North American Pussycat Dolls Artist Presale on Wednesday, March 18 at 10am local time, fans must sign up here by Monday, March 16 at 11 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 20 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages offered include Buttons Behind The Scenes Experience, Doll Domination Experience and Stickwitu VIP, with contents varying based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

With Special Guest Lil’ Kim and Mya

Jun 5 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Jun 6 – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival*^

Jun 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jun 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Jun 15 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Jun 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds*

Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jun 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Jun 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jun 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Jul 1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 3 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Jul 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Jul 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul 22 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Jul 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Jul 31 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

*Festival Performance

^Without Lil’ Kim and Mya

EUROPE + U.K. TOUR DATES:

With Special Guest Lil’ Kim

Sep 9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sep 10 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Sep 13 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal

Sep 14 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sep 16 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar

Sep 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

Sep 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Sep 21 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

Sep 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sep 26 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

Sep 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sep 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Oct 2 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena

Oct 3 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena

Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Oct 9 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Oct 13 – London, UK – The O2

Photo Credit: Rankin