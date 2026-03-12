Nicole Scherzinger Reunites with The Pussycat Dolls for 2026 Global Tour
The group has also released a new track, "Club Song," which is the first new recording from the Pussycat Dolls since 2019's "React."
Pop supergroup The Pussycat Dolls, featuring Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, will officially return to the global stage with their highly anticipated 2026 North America, Europe and U.K. Tour, PCD FOREVER.
Promoted by Live Nation, the 53-date run will see the group perform their chart-topping hits across major cities beginning this June. The upcoming 2026 run reunites Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts and marks their biggest international run in years, following Scherzinger's stint and Tony Award win for Sunset Boulevard. Lil’ Kim and Mya will join as special guests in North America and Lil’ Kim will be featured in the U.K. and Europe.
The tour marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album ‘PCD,’ with record-breaking singles such as recently certified 5x platinum “Buttons,” which surpassed one billion views on YouTube this past December, recently certified 5x platinum “Don’t Cha,” and recently certified 3x platinum “Stickwitu.” The tour also includes a special headlining performance at WeHo Pride’s OUTLOUD Music Festival.
"Club Song" is the first new recording from the Pussycat Dolls since 2019's "React." It is produced by Mike Sabath (RAYE, Jade) and written by Nicole Scherzinger with Sabath, Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa) and Solly (Teddy Swims). Listen to it below.
In anticipation of their global reunion tour, The Pussycat Dolls’ multiplatinum classic albums PCD and Doll Domination will be reissued on May 8th, 2026. Fans can preorder now HERE. Both albums will be available across multiple formats, with Doll Domination releasing for the first time on 2LP black vinyl, alongside the special digital expanded edition, PCD Forever.
To participate in the North American Pussycat Dolls Artist Presale on Wednesday, March 18 at 10am local time, fans must sign up here by Monday, March 16 at 11 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 20 at 10am local time at livenation.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages offered include Buttons Behind The Scenes Experience, Doll Domination Experience and Stickwitu VIP, with contents varying based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.
NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
With Special Guest Lil’ Kim and Mya
Jun 5 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Jun 6 – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival*^
Jun 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Jun 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jun 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jun 13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Jun 15 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
Jun 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds*
Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Jun 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Jun 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Jun 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Jun 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Jul 1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jul 3 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Jul 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Jul 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jul 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Jul 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Jul 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Jul 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Jul 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jul 22 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
Jul 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Jul 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Jul 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Jul 31 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
*Festival Performance
^Without Lil’ Kim and Mya
EUROPE + U.K. TOUR DATES:
With Special Guest Lil’ Kim
Sep 9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sep 10 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
Sep 13 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal
Sep 14 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
Sep 16 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
Sep 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
Sep 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Sep 21 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
Sep 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
Sep 26 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome
Sep 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Sep 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Oct 2 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena
Oct 3 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Oct 9 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Oct 13 – London, UK – The O2
Photo Credit: Rankin
