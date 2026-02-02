Spotlight on Plays: February 2026

The Spring 2026 season has officially begun, and with it, comes new plays for theatre lovers of all kinds. Whether you live for intense dramas or would rather escape with zany comedies, there's something for everyone both on and off-Broadway in February 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing

(Previews: 2/21/2026, Opening: 3/12/2026, Closing: 5/24/2026)



In this one-of-a-kind solo show, a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living.



Plays Off-Broadway

Coriolanus

(Previews: 2/1/2026, Opening: 2/1/2026, Closing: 3/1/2026)



Time: Just After Now. Setting: Rome and Antium Who should lead in a land where the political rules are rapidly shifting and reordering, class revolt is raging, and basic food has become unaffordable? Is there a place for Coriolanus, a noble war hero and uncompromising aristocrat, both admirable and detestable, who refuses to hide his contempt for the newly empowered plebeian citizens? In 2020, during the pandemic, Ash K. Tata created a streaming version of Caryl Churchill’s Mad Forest. Now, Tata stages The Tragedy of Coriolanus incorporating live performance and a media-saturated landscape where the alienation of gaming violence and screen combat are contrasted with the intensity of IRL battles, and the relationship of Volumnia and her son Coriolanus gives human shape to the political drama.



Hold Onto Your Butts

(Previews: 2/2/2026, Opening: 2/15/2026, Closing: 3/15/2026)



Following its West End debut, a UK tour, and a sold-out return to the Edinburgh Fringe, HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS will be performed by two actors and a Foley artist who create every character and sound effect live onstage. The production uses physical theatre and simple props to reinterpret the visual effects of the original film. Recent Cutbacks will present the production as part of a SoHo Playhouse program that highlights work presented at international Fringe festivals.



Marcel on the Train

(Previews: 2/3/2026, Opening: 2/22/2026, Closing: 3/15/2026)



History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award® nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.



Mother Russia

(Previews: 2/3/2026, Opening: 2/3/2026, Closing: 3/15/2026)



St. Petersburg, 1992: the Soviet Union has collapsed, McDonald’s has risen, and Evgeny, a young man at a loss, stumbles into a job working surveillance with his old friend Dmitri. Their target: Katya, a former pop singer with questionable allegiances and a mysterious past. As their lives riotously intertwine, Evgeny finds himself falling in love and losing his bearings, all while grappling with the taste of freedom (and fast food) along the way. Lauren Yee’s (CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, THE GREAT LEAP) savvy, off-kilter tale of identity, espionage, and the cost of capitalism makes its New York premiere in this razor-sharp dark comedy.



What We Did Before Our Moth Days

(Previews: 2/4/2026, Opening: 3/5/2026, Closing: 4/26/2026)



Set in an urban world of intelligent and somewhat gentle middle-class people, a father, mother, son, and the long-time mistress of the father tell the intimate story of their lives. Wallace Shawn, a student of morality whose plays have brought us frank truths about politics and sexuality, here takes on the subject of love – suffocating and freeing – and the kaleidoscopic journeys we make through remorse, sorrow, resentment, and joy. Mr. Shawn and Mr. Gregory have created a work that is as strange, and at times hilarious, as My Dinner with André.



Making a Show of Myself

(Previews: 2/4/2026, Opening: 2/8/2026, Closing: 3/1/2026)



Making a Show of Myself is a modern twist on the essential act of storytelling. Deceptively funny, unexpectedly moving, and ultimately uplifting, Making a Show of Myself celebrates seanchas—the ancient Irish art of storytelling—carrying audiences from laughter through darkness and back into light. Acclaimed Irish storyteller Mary Kate O Flanagan brings six true, personal, life-affirming stories to the stage. In the spaces between her tales, she lets slip the secrets of why stories matter—how they settle the spirit and light a spark inside us. By making a show out of her own true-life material, O Flanagan, the world’s only Grand Slam Champion Storyteller on public radio’s “The Moth” on two continents, demonstrates how reclaiming your narrative can be a revolutionary act, wresting redemption from the silliest, and sometimes, most painful episodes of your life.



Chinese Republicans

(Previews: 2/5/2026, Opening: 2/26/2026, Closing: 4/5/2026)



Three high-powered businesswomen meet for lunch every month to discuss their latest career triumphs, as they’ve done for decades. But the group is jolted when Katie, a bright-eyed 24-year-old new to the workforce, joins to navigate the world of corporate finance. As each of the women attempts to steer Katie towards what they’re certain is best, they’re forced to grapple with how much they already have and are willing to sacrifice to climb the corporate ladder. Shifting between sharp-tongued humor and the harsh realities of modern capitalism, this world premiere production explores themes of assimilation, intergenerational conflict, and gender politics in the workplace—all with unflinching wit and empathy. Chinese Republicans is a new play from a thrilling new American voice, and tells a truly American story.



An Ideal Husband

(Previews: 2/5/2026, Opening: 2/5/2026, Closing: 2/21/2026)



In Oscar Wilde's brilliantly witty comedy, fate catches up to politician Robert Chiltern when a mysterious woman produces a letter revealing a past misdeed. Is this a public scandal or private shame? One of the more serious of Wilde's social comedies, "An Ideal Husband" focuses on the often corrupt underpinnings of wealth and power, how information and knowledge in politics hold sway, and how public and personal morality can collide. "An Ideal Husband" also takes a good-natured poke at the institution of marriage, asking us if it is it truly possible to try to have an "ideal" marriage. In the end, Wilde's message is surprisingly benign: only love really matters, only love will lead to happiness.



You Got Older

(Previews: 2/12/2026, Opening: 2/23/2026, Closing: 3/29/2026)



After losing both her job and her boyfriend, an unmoored and unsettled Mae returns to her small Washington hometown to take care of her ailing father. When she meets a mysterious stranger, she has the startling realization that maybe the intimacy she’s been craving is easier with the unknown, rather than with her own family. Blending reality and fantasy, You Got Older reunites Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron with Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman for this tender and darkly comic play about family, illness, and cowboys — and how to remain standing when everything you know comes crashing down around you.



Bughouse

(Previews: 2/18/2026, Opening: 3/11/2026, Closing: 3/29/2026)



Visionary director Martha Clarke brings us inside the mind of one of the 20th century’s most startling outsider artists, Henry Darger — a reclusive janitor whose extraordinary body of paintings and writings was only fully discovered after his death. In his cramped Chicago apartment, Darger created a vast, fantastical universe, filled with child warriors, epic battles, and haunting beauty – an alternate reality through which he could escape his own. With text adapted from Darger’s own writings by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Beth Henley (Crimes of the Heart), featuring an unforgettable visual and aural landscape, and starring Obie Award-winning performance artist John Kelly, Bughouse offers an intimate examination of a self-taught artist’s compulsion to create — even when no one is watching.



Cold War Choir Practice

(Previews: 2/21/2026, Opening: 3/10/2026, Closing: 3/29/2026)



Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want a Pound Puppy, a Speak + Spell, and a nuclear radiation detector. In this celebrated play, a young girl is embroiled in intrigue when her estranged uncle, a prominent Black conservative, brings his mysteriously ill wife home for the holidays. A fugue of Reaganomics, espionage, roller disco, and cults—underscored by the cryptic Syracuse, NY chapter of the Seedlings of Peace Children’s Chorus.



Spread

(Previews: 2/21/2026, Opening: 3/2/2026, Closing: 3/22/2026)



At a high school in Austin, Texas, four ninth-grade boys gather at lunchtime to make “spread,” or “Texas prison brick” from their snacks – dry ramen, hot chips, beef jerky, beans, hot water, all cooked in a bag. Jeffrey, Andrew, Chris, and Jordan play fight,tease, talk shit, and try their absolute best to be friends to each other on the brink of adulthood. Spread offers a glimpse inside the fullness of all a ninth-grade lunchtime might contain: all the brutal, sweet ways we might try to be with one another.



Zack

(Previews: 2/21/2026, Opening: 3/8/2026, Closing: 3/28/2026)



Meet Zack, a warm-hearted young man, whose innocent ineptitude leaves him open to abuse by his cold-blooded brother and scheming mother, who are trying to curry favor with a rich relative. Spoiler alert, Zack comes out on top and “there is something here about the importance of kindness and the underdog winning that makes the audience exude sighs of contentment…It’s a preposterous happy-ever-after tale, but one that should melt the most cynical heart”, says Lyn Gardner of The Guardian.



Pied à Terre

(Previews: 2/22/2026, Opening: 3/4/2026)



In the play, Julia, a successful television journalist, discovers a Manhattan apartment owned by her attorney husband, Jack, that she was unaware existed. As Julia explores the apartment, she's interrupted by the sudden appearance of Katie, a beautiful young woman who seems to know Jack a little too well. As they face off in the apartment, secrets unfold, revealing the burdens each has been carrying. Pied à Terre, or “a second home,” is about grieving, loss, and survivor's guilt, where the passions of the soul come into conflict with the obligations of the mind and the needs of the heart. This is not your usual love triangle.



Antigone (This Play I Read in High School)

(Previews: 2/26/2026, Opening: 2/26/2026, Closing: 3/22/2026)



A riveting take on Sophocles’ classic, ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone through a bold new lens. Written by award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler, this lyrical epic follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to control her own body in a kingdom ruled by archaic laws that regulate women’s autonomy. Incisively witty and breathtakingly intelligent, ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) paints a world that is both modern and ancient; a world of lost leaders, hapless cops, and one very righteous daughter on an all-night bender.



Spare Parts

(Previews: 2/26/2026, Opening: 3/8/2026, Closing: 4/10/2026)



A provocative question lies at the heart of Spare Parts, a daring new play by acclaimed writer David J. Glass, making its world premiere this spring. Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire’s quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality — and asks the question few dare to say out loud: what does it cost to live forever? Spare Parts is a sharp, darkly funny, and deeply unsettling new play that collides cutting-edge science with unchecked ambition. Spare Parts explores power, consent, memory, and the lengths humanity will go to outrun death.



Calf Scramble

(Previews: 2/28/2026, Opening: 3/15/2026, Closing: 4/12/2026)



Deep in a dusty East Texas barn, five teenage girls raise calves and wrestle with what it means to be good – at school, at God, at girlhood. CALF SCRAMBLE is a fiercely original, darkly funny coming-of-age tale soaked in sweat, scripture, and competition, where faith is tangled with survival, and tenderness bucks like a wild animal.



The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits

(Previews: 3/2/2026, Opening: 3/2/2026, Closing: 3/28/2026)



The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits centers around a mysterious dinner between two couples that unexpectedly erupts into a gripping 21st-century class war. As the characters clash with their wits, nostalgia, and sexual tensions, the play raises provocative questions about relationships and the complexities of a reunion with an ex-spouse and her new partner. This exploration of intimacy and rivalry is sure to resonate with contemporary audiences.



Ulster American

(Previews: 3/6/2026, Opening: 3/15/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



On the evening before rehearsals begin for her new work, Ulster-born playwright Ruth Davenport (Geraldine Hughes) visits the home of English director Leigh Carver (Max Baker), along with Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jay Conway (Matthew Broderick) who has just arrived in London to star in the world premiere. What begins as a cordial gathering to discuss the upcoming production quickly descends into a brutal psychological brawl as egos, ideologies, and historical baggage collide. A theatrical hand grenade disguised as a drawing-room comedy, Ulster American explosively reveals some raw contradictions at the heart of modern storytelling and political posturing.



Jesa

(Previews: 3/10/2026, Opening: 3/10/2026, Closing: 4/5/2026)



JESA by Jeena Yi, directed by Mei Ann Teo, is a riotous and heart-wrenching new play that explodes the idea of the “perfect family gathering.” When four estranged Korean American sisters reunite in Orange County to perform their father’s Jesa—a traditional ritual honoring the dead—old wounds erupt, secrets surface, and ghosts (literal and emotional) refuse to stay buried. With razor-sharp dialogue, explosive humor, and unexpected tenderness, JESA asks how we honor our ancestors when we can barely stand each other. Come for the sibling brawls and burning shrimp, stay for the aching truth of what binds us.



Public Charge

(Previews: 3/12/2026, Opening: 3/12/2026, Closing: 4/5/2026)



In 1982, seven-year-old Julissa immigrates to the U.S from the Dominican Republic. In 2009, she leaves her successful practice at a Wall Street law firm to supervise Caribbean and Central American Affairs for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. PUBLIC CHARGE chronicles the challenging education of a twenty-first century American diplomat as she works with scores of other dedicated public servants to deploy humanitarian aid to an earthquake-ravaged Haiti, navigate the roiling politics of immigration, confront the reality of international espionage, and free a wrongly imprisoned American from a Cuban prison. This bracing world premiere by former United States Ambassador Julissa Reynoso and award-winning playwright Michael J. Chepiga is, at its core, about a group of Americans who believe, sometimes against all appearances to the contrary, that their government might actually be a force for good upon the frighteningly chaotic world stage.



The Adding Machine

(Previews: 3/24/2026, Opening: 4/14/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



Mr. Zero is just another cog. He can’t fulfill his own needs, much less those of his wife Mrs. Zero, or his workwife Daisy. But when his boss replaces him with a machine, Mr. Zero is forced on a journey to engineer his own fate. This wild satire is as scarily current as when it was written 100 years ago.



Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet

(Previews: 3/25/2026, Opening: 3/25/2026, Closing: 3/29/2026)



In this brilliant, funny, and moving adaptation, Peruvian director Chela De Ferrari intertwines the text of Shakespeare’s Hamlet with the lived experiences of a young ensemble of eight actors with Down syndrome. With wry humor, playful energy, pop music, and pointed critique, the performers confront the play’s timeless themes—grief, revenge, and existence—with striking honesty and insight. Drawing resonant parallels between Shakespeare’s Denmark and our contemporary world, they offer a vision of a more just and joyful imagined future. Hailed internationally and presented in 11 countries, Teatro la Plaza returns to New York City as part of TFANA’s ’26 season following an appearance at Lincoln Center’s Big Umbrella Festival.



The Reservoir

(Previews: 3/31/2026, Opening: 3/31/2026)



Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.



Miracle On South Division Street

(Previews: 4/14/2026, Opening: 4/14/2026, Closing: 5/10/2026)



According to family legend there was a miracle on South Division Street when sixty years ago the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared in the Nowaks barbershop. Ever since, the family grew up thinking they were special. But now, Clara Nowak and her children will have their faith shaken when a deathbed confession threatens to change everything. Florida Rep is pleased to bring you this brand-new, eartfelt, and hilarious family comedy from the author of Greetings!



The Receptionist

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 5/7/2026)



Beverly is a top receptionist who holds both the office schedules and herco-workers’ lives together. But when an unexpected visit from Mr. Dart of the central office occurs, Beverly is left wondering just what sort of company she works for and what her role really is. THE RECEPTIONIST is a darkly comic exploration of a seemingly mundane office that exposes the real truth behind those quarterly financial reports. Directed by Emma Schwartz. Union County Performing Arts Center.



Kenrex

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 4/26/2026, Closing: 6/27/2026)



July 10th, 1981, Missouri. Smalltown bully, Ken Rex McElroy rules Skidmore with an iron fist. His ten year reign of terror has involved theft, intimidation, assault, abduction and attempted murder but, thanks to his slippery defence attorney and the rusty cogs of the American justice system, Ken has never spent a night behind bars. But, when Ken shoots pillar of the community, greengrocer Bo Bowenkamp and leaves him for dead, the good folk of Skidmore decide that enough is enough. If the courts won’t bring Ken to heel, they will.



Trouble, Struggle, Bubble and Squeak

(Previews: 4/15/2026, Opening: 4/15/2026, Closing: 5/3/2026)



Award-winning theater maker and “Fringe legend” (Time Out), Victoria Melody joined a historical re-enactment society… because we all deal with divorce differently! Spending weekends as a Musketeer trying to get her head straight, she uncovered the story of 17th-century radicals called The Diggers and everything changed. What started as a personal search for happiness turned into a quest to find the Diggers of today, but she didn’t expect to find them right on her doorstep. Blending storytelling and stand-up, past and present collide in this tale of hijinks and resistance celebrating the ordinary people still shaping history.



Hamlet

(Previews: 4/19/2026, Opening: 4/19/2026, Closing: 5/17/2026)



William Shakespeare’s Hamlet tells the story of the young prince of Denmark, who discovers that his father has been murdered by his uncle. His uncle has married Hamlet’s mother, and claimed the throne. Betrayed by those he trusts, Hamlet finds himself alone in the shadowy world, and with time running out, he determines to find out the truth.

