Exclusive: What Is THE ADDING MACHINE All About?

The New Group will soon present The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice, with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw. Directed by Scott Elliott, this production features Sarita Choudhury, Michael Cyril Creighton, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Jennifer Tilly. Performances begin March 24 in Advance of the Official Opening Night on Tuesday, April 14.

A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through May 10. This production launches The New Group’s 2026 Season in the company’s new home at The Theater at St. Clement's.



Mr. Zero is just another cog. He can’t fulfill his own needs, much less those of his wife Mrs. Zero, or his workwife Daisy. But when his boss replaces him with a machine, Mr. Zero lashes out violently, thrusting him on a wild journey where he must engineer his own fate. Despite being written over 100 years ago, this wild satire remains scarily current today.



Watch in this video as the cast describes the show in just three words!