Audra McDonald, Megan Hilty, Bianca Del Rio, & More Set for Provincetown Town Hall Series

Producer Mark Cortale has announced his latest star-studded music and comedy season for the summer of 2026 at Provincetown’s largest entertainment venue, the Town Hall. For Tickets and information, visit PtownTownHall.com. Mr. Cortale first launched his vision for live entertainment in this Cape Cod destination in 2011 as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown.

Flash forward 15 seasons to Spring of 2026 when he has just returned from producing the London premiere of Beautiful Little Fool, by Hannah Corneau and Mona Mansour, directed by Michael Greif. Immediately prior, Mark produced the six-time Tony Award nominated Broadway premiere of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau’s musical Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center Theater.

In this Summer of 2026 - the Provincetown Town Hall series’ sixteenth consecutive season - it is especially cheering to know that some things can still consistently surprise and delight in this … complex world: The Town Hall season kicks-off on this Memorial Day Weekend with historic six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, star of Broadway’s Gypsy, The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Carousel, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, and HBO’s The Gilded Age, who returns to the Town Hall series on May 24th with music director and host Seth Rudetsky - renowned author and host of Sirius/XM Satellite Radio’s Seth's Big Fat Broadway and On Broadway.

Then, over this coming 250th Independence Day Weekend, Megan Hilty widely known for her breakout roles on NBC TV’s Smash and most recently for her Tony-nominated turn as Madeline Ashton on Broadway in Death Becomes Her, and her Tony-nominated performance as Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of Noises Off, and her Drama-Desk winning performance in 9-To-5 The Musical, among many other star-turns, on July 5th with Matt Cusson at the piano. Next, Alyssa Edwards, Drag icon, RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars winner, Drag Race Season 5 break-out star and fan favorite, and star of the Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen is currently headlining the War on the Catwalk 2026 tour, and makes her hotly anticipated Provincetown Town Hall series debut on July 12th.

Following that set of stellar season openers - tall order and Emmy & Grammy nominated star Cheyenne Jackson, Star of Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress and Into The Woods and on film in American Horror Story, United 93, Behind The Candelabra, brings his Mid Life Torso Tour to P-Town for an intimate, cabaret-style concert featuring the hits from artists like Lady Gaga, Elvis Presley, and Sam Cooke, alongside original music and personal stories. The tour, which highlights his comedic and powerhouse vocal talent, lands in Ptown on August 2nd. Late-summer temperatures reach hotly anticipated hysteria-levels when RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 champion Bianca Del Rio - dubbed the Joan Rivers of the Drag World (NY Times) - blows onto P-Town Town Hall’s stage like the fierce, funny, fabulous comedy hurricane that she is, on August 16th, for one night only.

On the Broadway royalty theme, Melissa Errico, Tony Nominated Star of Amour and My Fair Lady brings her new show for her Provincetown Theater inaugural concert season: The Streisand Effect, a musical marriage made in heaven: The coming together of two pure-bred New Yorkers, one the legendary iconic Jewish, Academy Award Winning, chanteuse, the other the intellectual, Italian musical theatre star who has for so long been inspired by her. See her August 23rd, with none other than Billy Stritch at piano, one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes.

Putting a regal wrap on the summer season will be her royal highness of song Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee, living legend, called "The greatest white female singer in the world” by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returning for her remarkable fifteenth consecutive summer on August 30th, with Tedd Firth at piano. The soon to be 98-year-old phenomenon was recently called “The Taylor Swift of Cabaret Singers” by Cultural Attache’ in advance of her December 2024 run of eight shows at Birdland Jazz Club in New York. She made her Carnegie Hall solo debut in 2023 as she neared 95… in advance of which she was hailed by the New York Times as “The Unsinkable Marilyn Maye.”

Mark Cortale will be raising funds once again this summer in P-Town for Sandy Hook Promise.

The 2026 Provincetown Town Hall season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by: Brasswood Inn, Ptown Bikes, Fanizzi’s Restaurant, Showqueen Gallery, Cape Air, and Provincetown Gym

Purchase the 2026 SEASON PASS for all shows at Town Hall BY MAY 24th and save 10%! Buy now and cut to the front of the line with a reserved seat of your choice. Just show up 5 minutes before the performance and enjoy the show. All seats are guaranteed to be in the front of the VIP section. Seats are chosen by each patron before the season begins on a first come first serve basis. More information at PtownTownHall.com.