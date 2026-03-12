Video: Meet the Kooky Crazy Cast of TITANIQUE

Four years after its off-Broadway premiere, Titanique finally sails to Broadway this spring. The musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, will begin a 16-week limited engagement on Broadway March 26, 2026.

"It is kind of wild, you know? Ten years ago, this was an idea in Los Angeles, opened in a basement under a Gristides four years ago, then moved to the Daryl Roth, then went all over the world. Now, Broadway? I mean, if you asked me ten years ago, I would have laughed in your face, and I would have said, 'you're lying!' And now it just feels like I've done this incredible victory lap with the show," explained creator and star, Marla Mindelle.

Joining her in the cast is Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

"Of all the reasons I'm doing this show, the biggest one is that when I was a very young actor in Houston, I got asked to play a few different female roles in these Charles Bush plays," added Parsons. "I was in the closet still... and it was the first time I realized how much of myself I was hiding in all of my work because I was afraid of being found out. It was like a real seminal moment for me, but I haven't gotten to do it again since then. There was a lot of curiosity on my part and there still is! Is she still in there?

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

Watch in this video as the cast chats more about what audiences can expect from the kooky craziest new show of the season.