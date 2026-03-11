CHICAGO And More Set for Gingold Theatrical Group 2026 Play Reading Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced the three play readings that will make up its 2026 season: A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE by Oscar Wilde, CHICAGO by Maurine Dallas Watkins, and GETTING MARRIED by George Bernard Shaw. All readings will take place on Monday evenings at The Players in New York City.

Gingold Theatrical Group (David Staller, artistic director; Isaiah Josiah, managing producer) produces theatre and related programs that highlight the humanitarian ideals found in the work of playwright George Bernard Shaw. Now in its 21st year, the company presents work focused on community, equity, freedom of thought and speech, and the role of art in social progress.

“We're diving into 2026 head-first with these three highly entertaining and provocative plays,” said Staller. “Wilde enthusiasts will have the chance to see this rarely seen opus. The Watkins play is far more overtly political and sexual than the musical it inspired. And the Shaw play, featuring the fascinating character Lesbia, examines the who and why of the entire concept of what a marriage can or should be.”

All readings will take place at The Players Club, located at 16 Gramercy Park South in New York City.

A WOMAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Carl Andress

Monday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Oscar Wilde’s comedy examines social attitudes toward women in Victorian England. In the play, Lord Illingworth hires Gerald Arbuthnot as his private secretary, only to discover that Gerald is his illegitimate son. As long-hidden secrets about Mrs. Arbuthnot and Lord Illingworth emerge, the characters must confront their past decisions.

The reading will feature actor Charles Busch. A post-show discussion will follow the performance.

CHICAGO

By Maurine Dallas Watkins

Directed by Marcia Milgrim Dodge

Monday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Maurine Dallas Watkins’ 1926 play CHICAGO is a satire inspired by real murder trials she covered as a reporter. The story follows two women accused of killing their lovers as they navigate media attention, public fascination, and the legal system.

The play later inspired the 1975 Broadway musical as well as the films Chicago (1927), Roxie Hart (1942), and the 2002 film adaptation Chicago.

GETTING MARRIED

By George Bernard Shaw

Directed by David Staller

Monday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Shaw’s 1908 comedy explores the meaning and structure of marriage. On the day the Bishop’s daughter is set to be married, a series of unexpected revelations challenge traditional ideas about relationships, parenthood, and social expectations.

Tickets are available for each reading. All events feature general seating; patrons interested in reserved seating or season discounts may contact the Gingold office at 212-355-7823 or info@gingoldgroup.org.

Founded in 1888 by actor Edwin Booth, The Players Club has long served as a gathering place for New York’s theatre and arts community. Gingold Theatrical Group’s signature program, Project Shaw, began at The Players in 2006 and returned in 2025 for the program’s 20th anniversary.