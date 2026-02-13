GIANT Finds Full Cast and Design Team For Broadway Run

The full cast and design team have been announced, joining John Lithgow for the Broadway run of the Olivier Award-winning hit play Giant.

Joining the previously announced two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow, Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, and two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, are Stella Everett (“Running Point”) as Hallie, David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), as Wally, and understudies Geoffrey Cantor (The Lehman Trilogy), Annie Hӓgg (“Hunters”), Eleanor Handley (“Unforgettable”) and Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation).

Giant will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley (The Inheritance, Once), along with lighting design by Anna Watson, making her Broadway debut, sound design by Darron L West (Cult of Love), wig, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates (Chess), production management by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Daniel Swee. Bespoke Theatricals is the General Manager and Michael J. Passaro will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner and written by Mark Rosenblatt, Giant will begin Broadway performances on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. The official opening night will be Monday, March 23, 2026.

About Giant

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

For more information please visit: gianttheplay.com.