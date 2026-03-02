Photos: THE FEAR OF 13 Cast Meets the Press

The cast of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts, recently met the press. Check out photos below!

Based on the documentary directed by David Sington, The Fear of 13 will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Performances will begin on Thursday, March 19, with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 15, at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Brody and Thompson will be joined by Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations), Michael Cavinder (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl), Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw), Victor Cruz (“Blue Bloods”), Eboni Flowers (Eureka Day), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”), Jared Wayne Gladly (Aladdin), Joe Joseph (English), Jeb Kreager (“Mare of Easttown”), and Ben Thompson (Waitress).

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Lee Kinney (sound design), Rob Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig, & makeup design), Bryan Carter (music supervisor and arranger), Gigi Buffington (voice, text and dialect coach), Rocio Mendez & Dave Anzuelo (fight and intimacy director), Neal Gupta (associate director), Nick Yarris (story consultant), Caparelliotis Casting (casting), Juniper Street Productions (production management), Richard Hodge (production stage manager), James Viggiano (company manager), and 101 Productions, Ltd. (general management).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas