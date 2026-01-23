Video: Watch Adrien Brody in Trailer for THE FEAR OF 13

Producers Seaview, Wessex Grove, and Gavin Kalin Productions just released a brand-new trailer of Lindsey Ferrentino’s visceral play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe® nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts.

Based on the documentary directed by David Sington, The Fear of 13 will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Performances will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 15, at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jackie, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jackie’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.