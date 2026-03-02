Photos: JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE Cast in Rehearsals

Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award, Tony Award, SAG Award, and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson and six-time NAACP Image Award winner Cedric “The Entertainer” will be starring in a new production of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway. You can see photos from rehearsals here!

Directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will open in Spring 2026 at The Barrymore Theatre.

Having previously served as a producer on the Tony Award nominated Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, this production marks Ms. Henson’s Broadway debut. Cedric “The Entertainer” returns to the stage after making his debut in 2008 in American Buffalo. They will portray wife and husband ‘Bertha Holly’ and ‘Seth Holly,’ respectively.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steady Seth and the open-hearted Bertha Holly—a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife—and for the self he lost during seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.

As old wounds surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes a powerful quest for identity, belonging, and healing. Around him, others seek connection, purpose, and a future shaped by more than pain. Through poetic dialogue and deeply human characters, August Wilson crafts a story of resilience and rebirth.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal

The company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Rehearsal