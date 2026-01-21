DOG DAY AFTERNOON Adds John Ortiz, Jessica Hecht, and Spencer Garrett To Cast

Drama Desk Award nominee John Ortiz (Jesus Hopped the A Train), three-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day) and SAG Award nominee Spencer Garrett (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood) will join Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Dog Day Afternoon, as Detective Ferrara, Colleen and Sheldon, respectively.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Motherf***er with the Hat) and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold (King Charles III), Dog Day Afternoon is inspired by the actual events that captivated audiences in the Oscar®-winning motion picture.

Dog Day Afternoon begins performances on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and officially opens Monday, March 30, 2026 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) for a strictly limited engagement.

Complete cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

Meet the Cast

John Ortiz (Detective Ferrara). Award-winning actor John Ortiz has earned widespread recognition for his work across film and television. His accolades include Independent Spirit Award and Gotham Award nominations for his performance in Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Jack Goes Boating, as well as a Gotham Award nomination as part of the ensemble cast of David O. Russell’s Silver Linings Playbook, which also earned him an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Actor. Ortiz was further recognized with a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination as part of the ensemble cast of Ridley Scott’s American Gangster. A two-time Imagen Award nominee (“Bad Monkey,” 2025; “Luck,” 2012), he won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for his acclaimed performance in the television series “Little America.” John is currently in production on season two of the Apple TV+ series “Bad Monkey,” opposite Vince Vaughn. He recently completed principal photography for upcoming feature Whalefall alongside Josh Brolin for 20th Century Studios, for an expected release in spring of 2026. Most recent credits include Netflix’s mini-series, “The Madness,” opposite Colman Domingo; the Academy Award nominated American Fiction opposite Jefrey Wright; The Mothership opposite Halle Berry; and The Fallout opposite Jenna Ortega which won the SXSW Audience and Grand Jury Prize. Television series highlights include: “Promised Land” (NBC); “Luck” (HBO); “Better Things” (FX); “Messiah” (NETFLIX); “Rake” (FOX) and “Will Trent” (ABC), for which he received an Astra TV Award nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series. John is proud to be a cofounder and former artistic director of NYC’s acclaimed LAByrinth Theater Company, alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Jessica Hecht (Colleen). Recent appearances on Broadway include Manhattan Theatre Club’s Eureka Day, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award, and Summer 1976, which also earned her a Tony Award nomination. She has appeared on Broadway in productions of The Price opposite Mark Ruffalo, Fiddler On The Roof opposite Danny Burstein, The Assembled Parties opposite Judith Light, Harvey opposite Jim Parsons, After The Fall opposite Carla Gugino, The Last Night Of Ballyhoo opposite Paul Rudd, Brighton Beach Memoirs opposite Laurie Metcalf, Julius Caesar opposite Denzel Washington, and A View From The Bridge opposite Liev Schreiber and Scarlett Johansson for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in A Mother, a play which she co-conceived for Baryshnikov Arts, King Lear opposite John Lithgow and Annette Bening, Stage Kiss opposite Sandra Oh, Three Sisters opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal, THE ORCHARD opposite Mikhail Baryshnikov, LETTERS FROM MAX at Signature Theatre, and ADMISSIONS at Lincoln Center Theater, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination and an Obie Award. Her notable television appearances include her Emmy nominated performance in the Netflix series “Special,” and her roles on “Tokyo Vice,” “Super Pumped,” “The Sinner,” “The Loudest Voice,” “Dickinson,” “The Boys,” and “Succession.” She is also recognizable to television audiences as "Susan Bunch" on the iconic television series “Friends” and "Gretchen Schwartz" on “Breaking Bad.” She will next be seen opposite Kevin Kline in the new series “American Classic.” Her film performances include Eleanor The Great which debuted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival as well as A+, Anesthesia, J. Edgar, The Grey Zone, The Sitter, My Soul To Take, Dan In Real Life, Sideways, The Atlantic City Story, The Sunlit Night, and The Home.

Spencer Garrett (Sheldon) is a third-generation actor whose career spans 35 years in film, television and theatre. Dog Day Afternoon marks his Broadway debut. Film highlights: 'Public Enemies', 'Blackhat', 'Air Force One’, ‘Charlie Wilson's War', ‘Thank You for Smoking', ‘The Frontrunner’, ‘Bobby' (SAG Award Nomination) ‘The Way’, ‘The Public’, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Off Broadway/regional theatre highlights: ‘Windfall’ at Bay Street Theatre directed by Jason Alexander, ‘In the Moonlight, Eddie' and 'Alone Together', both at Pasadena Playhouse, 'By The Way, Meet Vera Stark' at The Geffen, 'Adaptation' at Ensemble Studio Theatre, and ‘Gunplay’ for Naked Angels. LA Critics Circle and Dramalogue Awards for the world premiere of Jack Heifner’s ‘Heartbreak’. Television: Over 200 guest appearances. Highlights include: 'Will and Grace’,‘Chicago P.D', 'Mad Men', ‘Madam Secretary', 'Law and Order' trifecta, 'Luck','Aquarius', 'Bosch’, 'For All Mankind', 'The Magicians', 'Masters of Sex', 'The West Wing' 'House of Cards', 'Star Trek;TNG' He can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s ‘The Residence’ and in ‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’, ‘Tempest’, and ‘Murdaugh: Death in The Family’.