DEATH OF A SALESMAN Extends An Additional Eight Weeks on Broadway

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman will be extended for an additional eight weeks of performances on Broadway. The limited engagement will now play through Sunday, August 9, and the box office opens today at 10 a.m. Preview performances begin on Friday, March 6, with opening night set for Thursday, April 9.

The producers also announced that Katherine Romans (Miss Forsythe) Mary Neely (Letta), Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini, Alexis Bronkovic, Erik Kilpatrick, and Brendan Donaldson complete casting for the Joe Mantello production. They will join three-time Tony Award® winner Nathan Lane, two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, Jonathan Cake, K. Todd Freeman, John Drea, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Michael Benjmain Washington, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, and Jack Falahee.

In a statement, Kate Miller, Trustee of the Arthur Miller Literary and Dramatic Property Trust commented, “This production promises to channel Salesman's dynamic power in a completely new way. Part of what's so exciting about Joe Mantello’s approach is that he has been immersing himself in our extensive archives and interacting with Arthur's earliest drafts of Salesman - sounding out a deeper understanding of the play's inner workings. It's been wonderful to work with someone who is successfully finding new ways into a play that's been thoroughly studied, taught, and performed by the greatest artists in the world for nearly eighty years. Mantello’s approach will bring Salesman’s impactful and ever relevant commentary on the American dream to modern audiences, and we're so eager to see it come to life."

Joe Mantello added, "It’s been incredibly rewarding to work closely with the Arthur Miller Estate who’ve so generously opened the archive and encouraged real exploration. Looking through Miller’s early drafts revealed insights into the play’s first impulses — including some surprising theatrical ideas that feel both deeply familiar and unexpectedly modern."

Nathan Lane, in a statement, said, “In 1995 while rehearsing a Terrence McNally play with Joe, he turned to me one afternoon out of the blue and quietly said, ‘Someday you and I are going to do Death of a Salesman.’ And true to his word, 30 years later, that day has come. I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to follow in the footsteps of so many great actors in tackling the role of Willy Loman, especially with the brilliant Laurie Metcalf by my side and the remarkable cast Joe is assembling. It’s a privilege to do what is arguably the greatest drama of the twentieth century, and like all great plays it always seems to speak to us anew each time we see it.”

Laurie Metcalf enthused, “Collaboration is everything in the theater. I am lucky to be going from one exciting project to another with Joe Mantello – and in the very same season. Joe and Nathan are longtime collaborators, and my shared history with — and deep respect for — them makes what might otherwise feel daunting feel familiar and absolutely thrilling.”