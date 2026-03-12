Alan Committie Returns to Monte in March With AV-A-LAUGH-TA

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Much loved South African comedian, Alan Committie, will return in his 28th brand new solo show – AVALAUGHTA: standup comedy to keep the blues away!

Does everything and everyone feel completely alien? How often in a day do we scream “stop the world I wanna get off” or “Nothing on earth makes sense” or “ stop acting from uranus”…. Forget AVATAR…. Sit back, relax and AVA-LAUGH…ta!

This all new solo show features his usual witty wordplay, fast paced japes and jibes, madcap physical hi-jinx and a comic look at events and madnesses from 2025 to today...

Topics include: the despairs of home affairs; the top and tail of weddings and funerals; astrology readings; book clubs; Italian bus journeys and password pressures...

Plus, no matter how spaced out it all feels, there is always room for a flipchart. And Avalaughta will have it's own flipchart with various interplanetary connections….

In space nobody can hear you scream with laughter but in Camps bay it's compulsory to guffaw as loud as possible….

Performances run 20th March to 12th April 2026. Tickets on sale now at Webtickets and Theatre Box Office with special Group Booking discounts at (011) 511 1988.