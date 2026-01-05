Additional Cast Joins Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and More in DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Additional casting has been announced for the new production of Arthur Miller’s towering American drama Death of a Salesman, featuring an array of veterans alongside Broadway debuts. K. Todd Freeman (Charley), Jonathan Cake (Ben Loman), John Drea (Howard), Michael Benjamin Washington (Bernard), Tasha Lawrence (The Woman), Jake Silbermann (Stanley), Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green and Jack Falahee will join the previously announced three-time Tony Award® winner Nathan Lane, two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott and Ben Ahlers. Directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman will begin previews Friday, March 6, for a limited 14-week engagement at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 9.

General and group ticket sales for Death of a Salesman are available tomorrow, Tuesday, January 6 at 10:00 AM ET.

The producers also announced that the Pulitzer Prize and five-time Grammy Award-winning composer and musician Caroline Shaw will compose an original score for Death of a Salesman. Shaw is the youngest recipient to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, and was recently nominated for an Emmy Award for her score to Ken Burns’s two-part documentary Leonardo da Vinci.

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has been an essential part of our national consciousness since its Broadway debut in 1949, and throughout every subsequent era. The original production, directed by Elia Kazan and starring Lee J. Cobb, won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play, and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award.

In a statement, Kate Miller, Trustee of the Arthur Miller Literary and Dramatic Property Trust commented, “This production promises to channel Salesman's dynamic power in a completely new way. Part of what's so exciting about Joe Mantello’s approach is that he has been immersing himself in our extensive archives and interacting with Arthur's earliest drafts of Salesman - sounding out a deeper understanding of the play's inner workings. It's been wonderful to work with someone who is successfully finding new ways into a play that's been thoroughly studied, taught, and performed by the greatest artists in the world for nearly eighty years. Mantello’s approach will bring Salesman’s impactful and ever relevant commentary on the American dream to modern audiences, and we're so eager to see it come to life."

Joe Mantello added, "It’s been incredibly rewarding to work closely with the Arthur Miller Estate who’ve so generously opened the archive and encouraged real exploration. Looking through Miller’s early drafts revealed insights into the play’s first impulses — including some surprising theatrical ideas that feel both deeply familiar and unexpectedly modern."

Nathan Lane, in a statement, said, “In 1995 while rehearsing a Terrence McNally play with Joe, he turned to me one afternoon out of the blue and quietly said, ‘Someday you and I are going to do Death of a Salesman.’ And true to his word, 30 years later, that day has come. I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to follow in the footsteps of so many great actors in tackling the role of Willy Loman, especially with the brilliant Laurie Metcalf by my side and the remarkable cast Joe is assembling. It’s a privilege to do what is arguably the greatest drama of the twentieth century, and like all great plays it always seems to speak to us anew each time we see it.”

Laurie Metcalf enthused, “Collaboration is everything in the theater. I am lucky to be going from one exciting project to another with Joe Mantello – and in the very same season. Joe and Nathan are longtime collaborators, and my shared history with — and deep respect for — them makes what might otherwise feel daunting feel familiar, and absolutely thrilling.”

Death of a Salesman’s creative team will include scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.