2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, March 8, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to two productions. All Out: Comedy About Ambition takes its final bow at the Nederlander Theatre following 95 regular performances; and Bug plays its final performance at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre after 23 previews and 69 regular performances. The theatres will soon be home to Schmigadoon! and The Balusters respectively.

It's not uncomon for shows to close early in the new year. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, opened on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. It stars three-time Emmy Award nominee and Tony Award nominee Carrie Coon as Agnes White, Namir Smallwood as Peter Evans, Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Jennifer Engstrom as R.C., and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.



Steppenwolf’s acclaimed staging of a cult classic is about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress (Carrie Coon) and a mysterious drifter (Namir Smallwood). What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion, and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller.

With direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers and featuring original music performed by Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence (including songs from their beloved album Family Business), All Out is written by Simon Rich and is performed with a rotating cast of four actors, including Sarah Silverman, Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson, ERIC ANDRE, Ike Barinholtz, Abbi Jacobson, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Ben Schwartz, Wayne Brady, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, and Mike Birbiglia.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.