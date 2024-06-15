How/When/Where to Watch the 2024 Tony Awards

Check out BroadwayWorld's complete guide to 2024 Tonys coverage.
It's almost here! On June 16, The 77th Annual Tony Awards make their debut at Lincoln Center at the David H. Koch Theater to celebrate the best of Broadway for the 2023/24 theatre season. Need a refresher on how to watch and when? We've got you covered!
All Tony Awards-related events will take place on Sunday, June 16 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center.
At 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 77th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 77th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Ariana DeBose.
New Yorkers can watch the red capet arrivals live on NY1 at 5pm. Follow BroadwayWorld from 4pm ET onward for photos as the stars arrive.
The Tony Awards: Act One will be accessible via smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “ET” channel – free and easy.
Immediately following the pre-show on Pluto TV, The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air from 8:00-11:00 PM live ET / 5:00-8:00 PM live PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. The awards show will not be available on Pluto TV.
Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial, inviting new audiences to try the service along with tuning in for this year’s Tony Awards. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan* currently costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. The Paramount+ Essential Plan currently costs $5.99/month or $59.99/year.
You can subscribe now OR sign up for a free trial.
Viewers can expect performances from the casts of Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy and Water for Elephants. Additionally, Nicole Scherzinger, who will make her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, will perform the 'In Memoriam' segment.
Presenters will include: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright.
Who knows! We do know how the races have shook out at the Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Awards, plus how those results compare to Tony Awards past.
You can meet all of the 2024 Tony nominees, check out a full breakdown of the nominations, find out how this year's revivals have performed previously, and check out which nominees have already won!
Jack O’Brien and George C. Wolfe will each receive the 2024 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.
Billy Porter will receive the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his outstanding dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities, including his work with The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and the Entertainment Community Fund, among other organizations.
Wendall K. Harrington, Colleen Jennings-Roggernsack, Judith O. Rubin, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and the Friedman Health Center will receive 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. Watch their acceptance speeches here!
Special Tony Awards will be presented to Alex Edelman, Abe Jacob and Nikiya Mathis.
If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today!
BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room.
If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content
Until then, study up on the 2024 Tony Awards nominees and recap the nominated shows below!
Hell's Kitchen Kristoffer Diaz
The Notebook Bekah Brunstetter
The Outsiders Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
Suffs Shaina Taub
Water for Elephants Rick Elice
Days of Wine and Roses Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel
Here Lies Love Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne
The Outsiders Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
Stereophonic Music & Lyrics: Will Butler
Suffs Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Author: Jocelyn Bioh
Mary Jane, Author: Amy Herzog
Mother Play, Author: Paula Vogel
Prayer for the French Republic, Author: Joshua Harmon
Stereophonic, Author: David Adjmi
Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
The Who's Tommy
