How/When/Where to Watch the 2024 Tony Awards

It's almost here! On June 16, The 77th Annual Tony Awards make their debut at Lincoln Center at the David H. Koch Theater to celebrate the best of Broadway for the 2023/24 theatre season. Need a refresher on how to watch and when? We've got you covered!

When are the 2024 Tony Awards?

All Tony Awards-related events will take place on Sunday, June 16 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center.

At 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into The 77th Annual Tony Awards. The event will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

At 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, The American Theatre Wing’s 77th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air LIVE, hosted by Ariana DeBose.

How do I watch the Tony Awards red carpet?

New Yorkers can watch the red capet arrivals live on NY1 at 5pm. Follow BroadwayWorld from 4pm ET onward for photos as the stars arrive.

How do I watch the 2024 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards: Act One will be accessible via smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “ET” channel – free and easy.

Immediately following the pre-show on Pluto TV, The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air from 8:00-11:00 PM live ET / 5:00-8:00 PM live PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. The awards show will not be available on Pluto TV.

Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial, inviting new audiences to try the service along with tuning in for this year’s Tony Awards. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan* currently costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. The Paramount+ Essential Plan currently costs $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

You can subscribe now OR sign up for a free trial.

Who will perform at the 2024 Tony Awards?

Viewers can expect performances from the casts of Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy and Water for Elephants. Additionally, Nicole Scherzinger, who will make her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, will perform the 'In Memoriam' segment.

Who will present at the 2024 Tony Awards?

Presenters will include: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright.

Who will win at the 2024 Tony Awards?

Who knows! We do know how the races have shook out at the Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Awards, plus how those results compare to Tony Awards past.

You can meet all of the 2024 Tony nominees, check out a full breakdown of the nominations, find out how this year's revivals have performed previously, and check out which nominees have already won!

Who are the special honorees at the 2024 Tony Awards?

Jack O’Brien and George C. Wolfe will each receive the 2024 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Billy Porter will receive the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his outstanding dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities, including his work with The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and the Entertainment Community Fund, among other organizations.

Wendall K. Harrington, Colleen Jennings-Roggernsack, Judith O. Rubin, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and the Friedman Health Center will receive 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. Watch their acceptance speeches here!

Special Tony Awards will be presented to Alex Edelman, Abe Jacob and Nikiya Mathis.

Where can I find a 2024 Tonys ballot?

If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today! Download BroadwayWorld's printable Tonys ballot and fill it out while jamming to the Tony-nominated shows of the season!

Want more coverage?

BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room.

If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content, plus find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!

Until then, study up on the 2024 Tony Awards nominees and recap the nominated shows below!

2024 Tony Awards Nominees:

Best Book of a Musical

Hell's Kitchen Kristoffer Diaz

The Notebook Bekah Brunstetter

The Outsiders Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

Suffs Shaina Taub

Water for Elephants Rick Elice

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Days of Wine and Roses Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

Here Lies Love Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne

The Outsiders Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

Stereophonic Music & Lyrics: Will Butler

Suffs Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Author: Jocelyn Bioh

Mary Jane, Author: Amy Herzog

Mother Play, Author: Paula Vogel

Prayer for the French Republic, Author: Joshua Harmon

Stereophonic, Author: David Adjmi

Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy