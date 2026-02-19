Tony Awards Eligibility Announced for BUG, CHESS, and More

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of five Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the second time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards.

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The 79th Annual Tony Awards® will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT). Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The productions discussed today were: Oedipus; Chess; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Marjorie Prime; and Bug. Check out the first round rulings and learn more about the 79th Annual Tony Awards.

The committee made the following determinations:

- Oedipus will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Robert Icke will be considered eligible as author.

- Danny Strong (New Book) will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for their work on Chess.

- David Rockwell (Scenic Designer) and Peter Nigrini (Video Designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Chess.

- Brian Usifer will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on Chess.

- Christiani Pitts will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

- Sam Tutty will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

- Marjorie Prime will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Jordan Harrison will be considered eligible as author.

- Bug will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Tracy Letts will be considered eligible as author.

- Carrie Coon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for their role in Bug.

- Namir Smallwood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their role in Bug.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.